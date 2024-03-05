Latest News

Indiana Department of Health Mobile Clinic to Administer COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines in Martin County Purdue Extension Dubois County Hosts CHEF University for Young Aspiring Cooks Martin County Health Department to Offer Kindergarten Round-up Immunization Clinic Memorial Hospital Offering “Safe Sitter” Babysitting Class for Youth Launch of $29 Million Indiana Legend Fund for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Announced

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering a free informational program called “Stop The Bleed®” that focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.   

The next program will be on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, from 8 to 9 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper. 

This class is free, but pre-registration is required. To pre-register contact Donna McCord, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at 812-996-5715.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post