Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering a free informational program called “Stop The Bleed®” that focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.

The next program will be on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024, from 8 to 9 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

This class is free, but pre-registration is required. To pre-register contact Donna McCord, Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital, at 812-996-5715.