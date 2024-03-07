On Thursday Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in conjunction with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, announced 14 organizations had received Indiana Main Street Desginations. Indiana Main Street encourages community-driven revitalization of downtown areas in Indiana cities and towns. The people who make up the Main Street network are passionate advocates, dedicated volunteers, influential stakeholders, and community organizers who work every day to turn the tide in their communities – catalyzing reinvestment, creating jobs, and fostering pride of place. IMS is housed within the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, an agency of Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch’s family of business.

The organizations who received the designation in our local and regional area include:

Boonville NOW for the Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street

INergize Linton, Heart of Poseyville, Possibilities in Paoli, and Historic Shoals River District for the OCRA Downton Affiliate Network.

The Indiana Main Street program accepts applications on an annual basis for all three levels which include the following:

Indiana Accredited Main Street: IAMS programs meet all Accreditation Standards set forth by Main Street America but may lack a full-time paid staff person and do not have an identified transformation strategy.

IAMS programs meet all Accreditation Standards set forth by Main Street America but may lack a full-time paid staff person and do not have an identified transformation strategy. Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street: A-IAMS programs are within one year of meeting all Accreditation Standards set forth by Main Street America and lack a full-time paid staff person.

A-IAMS programs are within one year of meeting all Accreditation Standards set forth by Main Street America and lack a full-time paid staff person. OCRA’s Downtown Affiliate Network: ODAN communities may be organizations that prefer to specialize in event-related activities only, lack the physical or historical capacity required to qualify as a Main Street organization, or are working towards building capacity to meet the Main Street America Accreditation Standards.

For more information about Indiana Main Street please visit in.gov/ocra/mainstreet.