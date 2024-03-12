Latest News

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Mitchell Mauck, Jasper High School Senior, on his letter of commitment to Ball State University and their Men’s Swimming and Diving program.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

By Kaitlyn Neukam

