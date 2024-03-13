Residents and visitors of Odon, Indiana, are gearing up for a spectacular event as they prepare to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse with a jam-packed weekend of festivities. From April 5th to 8th, 2024, the town will be buzzing with excitement as locals and guests alike come together to witness this cosmic phenomenon.

Event Highlights:

Saturday:

A creative endeavor where participants can express their artistic talents on the sidewalks of Odon. Library Crafts: From 3pm to 5pm, the local library will host craft activities for all ages.

Enjoy live music from the Trey Knepp Band from 8pm to 11pm, bringing the perfect soundtrack to the evening. Inflatables: Throughout the day, inflatable attractions will provide endless entertainment for attendees of all ages.

Sunday:

From 7pm to 11pm, DJ Jordan will host a karaoke session, inviting participants to showcase their singing talents. Inflatables: Once again, the inflatable attractions will be available all day for enjoyment.

Dining and Accommodation:

For just $10 per meal, attendees can indulge in delicious dishes served out of the community building. Parking and Camping: Parking and camping options are available for $50 per day. Please note that campers are not permitted.

Don’t Miss Out! The Solar Eclipse Party in Odon, Indiana, promises a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Be sure to mark your calendars and join in the excitement as the town comes alive to celebrate this extraordinary celestial event.