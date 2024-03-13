Elnora Bible Institute extends a warm invitation to all those captivated by the wonders of the cosmos to join them for an exceptional celestial encounter. From April 5th to 8th, 2024, the institute welcomes families and individuals alike to partake in a weekend filled with awe-inspiring events and spiritual growth opportunities.

With over a hundred campsites available, this event offers a perfect chance to spend quality time with loved ones amidst the beauty of nature. Beyond witnessing the solar eclipse, attendees will engage in enlightening biblical teachings, fostering personal and spiritual growth.

Event Schedule:

Friday, April 5th: Arrival and Registration

Arrival and Registration Saturday, April 6th: No scheduled events during the day; 6:30 PM – Creation Session with Dr. Robert Carter at EBI Gym

No scheduled events during the day; 6:30 PM – Creation Session with Dr. Robert Carter at EBI Gym Sunday, April 7th: 10:00 AM – Gospel Session at EBI Gym 12:30 PM – Meal provided by the Institute 6:30 PM – Creation Session at EBI Gym

Monday, April 8th: 10:00 AM – Creation Session with Dr. Robert Carter at EBI Gym 3:00 PM – Eclipse Viewing



Accommodation and Amenities:

Lodging for this unforgettable event is situated in the campground adjacent to the EBI campus. Each site is available for $65 per night, with a two-night minimum stay. Please note that refunds will not be issued after March 1, 2024.

Culinary Delights:

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own meals. Alternatively, food trucks located in the Elnora fairgrounds near the campground offer delectable options for purchase. Additionally, the Elnora Bible Institute will provide a Sunday lunch for participants of the Sunday session.

For further details and registration, please visit elnorabi.org/elnora-eclipse-encounter/ or contact 812-692-7801.