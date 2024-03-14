On March 14th, at approximately 5:16 AM Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report that two individuals in a Red SUV were shining flashlights into people’s windows at the 8000 block of West 425 North.

Upon arriving in the area a Deputy located the vehicle and the subjects and identified one of them as 63-year-old, Jeffrey Burkhart, of Princeton.

While investigating the incident the Deputy found Methamphetamines on Burkhart.

Burkhart was booked into Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamines and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department says the second subject was released from the scene, but charges could be filed as this is still an active and open case.