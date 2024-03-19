The Dubois County Highway Department announced today that County Road 600 East would be closed beginning next Monday, March 25th.

This closure is to allow for a culvert replacement.

The work will take 1/4 mile North of County Road 700 South and is expected to last up to three weeks depending upon weather corporation or unforeseen circumstances.

This location is in the area of the Ferdinand State Forest Road and the Ferdinand Forest Fire Tower.

The Dubois County Highway Department is asking the public to find an alternate route while the work is on-going.