DC Multisport is excited to host the annual Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This team relay will take place along the scenic paved trails at the Parklands of Jasper.

Similar in concept to the popular relays throughout the nation, this event is comprised of teams rising to a challenge. The challenge of this event being to share the responsibility amongst a team to endure 6-hours of continuous running/walking and to beat the number of loops completed by the other teams. This 6-hour endurance event can be completed on your own or broken down between 2 team members, 4 members, or 6 members.

The course is a 1.6 mile, hilly loop. Each runner can run/walk as many loops at a time based upon that team’s strategy. Running teams can set up their base camp within the designated areas in the northwest parking area of Klubhaus 61 – very close to where teams can transition to a new runner. Teams are encouraged to bring the food and beverages that they would wish to have with them.

Once the 6-hour limit is reached, no runners may enter the course, and time keeping will begin for any runner still on the course. The teams that complete the most loops in the lowest amount of time in each category will receive an award. The categories are the following:

Top Male Individual

Top Female Individual

Top Male Team of 2

Top Female Team of 2

Top Co-ed Team of 2

Top Male Team of 4

Top Female Team of 4

Top Co-ed Team of 4

Top Male Team of 6

Top Female Team of 6, and

Top Co-ed Team of 6

After the 6-hours and once all teams have finished their last loop, the award ceremony will be taking place in the outdoor seating area of Retro Mexican Cuisine. After awards have been given, the teams are encouraged to stick around and enjoy the team camaraderie, beverages, and great food!

Proceeds from the event will go to Behind the Wire Ministries (BTW), a level III certified recovery residence in the state of Indiana. BTW provides a balance of faith and evidence-based treatment to the incarcerated population, offering transitional housing to men upon their release.

To register online visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Parklands6HourEnduranceRace or pick up forms at Downtown Running or the Dubois County Visitors Center.

For questions or more information, contact DC Multisport at 812-482-9115, email jlindauer@visitduboiscounty.com , or visit www.dcmultisport.com.