Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in partnership with the National Science Foundation will present hands-on activities and space science demonstrations at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Visitor Center throughout the weekend of April 6 to April 8, 2024. Education activities will include a night sky Star Party event, Junior Ranger programs and make and take SpaceCrafts.

On Monday, April 8 the public is invited to view the unique phenomenon of the solar eclipse from a beautiful national park setting. Blankets will be allowed for sitting areas on the lawn. Chairs and umbrellas are not allowed.

Event specific Junior Ranger booklets and badges will be available at the park April 6-8 as supplies last. Educational solar eclipse books and commemorative educational merchandise will be available at the Eastern National Book Store in the Memorial Visitor Center.

“We are excited to share the experience of a total solar eclipse with our visitors and neighbors,” said Superintendent Rhonda Schier. “Abraham Lincoln was passionate about science and a stargazer who wrote about his observations of the heavens and his visit to the Naval Observatory in Washington DC while he was president. This is an opportunity to bring your families to stand in the moon’s shadow at the very place where Lincoln lived as a boy and looked to the stars.”

Public parking at the park is limited. Vehicle access to the park will be closed when parking spaces are filled. Ample additional parking will be available at the adjacent Heritage Hills High School parking lot where there will be a shuttle bus to transport visitors to the Lincoln Living Historical Farm and the Lincoln Boyhood Memorial Visitor Center. A pedestrian path will also be available between the HHHS parking lot and the park for those who prefer to walk.

A full schedule of events can be found at Calendar – Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

For more information, contact the park information center at 812-937-4541.