At 9:24 PM on Monday, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at the Schnellville Road and State Road 162 Intersection on a 2022 Buick Envoy driven by 30-year-old Brittany Benton of Jasper.

During the investigation, police determined Benton was operating while intoxicated and transported her to Memorial Hospital for a chemical blood draw.

Benton was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center. She is charged with the following:

  • OWI Controlled Substance-Endangering a Minor (Level 6 Felony)
  • OWI-Defendant Is At Least 21 and Passenger Under 18 (Level 6 Felony)
  • OWI Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)
