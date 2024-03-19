At 9:24 PM on Monday, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at the Schnellville Road and State Road 162 Intersection on a 2022 Buick Envoy driven by 30-year-old Brittany Benton of Jasper.
During the investigation, police determined Benton was operating while intoxicated and transported her to Memorial Hospital for a chemical blood draw.
Benton was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center. She is charged with the following:
- OWI Controlled Substance-Endangering a Minor (Level 6 Felony)
- OWI-Defendant Is At Least 21 and Passenger Under 18 (Level 6 Felony)
- OWI Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor)