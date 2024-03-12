The YMCA has announced they will be holding a class series in Perry County called “Bitty Ballet”.

This four-week class series is being offered for ages 3 to 6 years old and covers the beginning basics of ballet including, balance, coordination, strength, and poise, as well as the five basic positions.

The classes will take place on Tuesdays in April, on the 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM Central Time, at the Schergens Center, located at 1140 31st Street in Tell City.

Dancers will only need to bring socks to the class and they do not need any special equipment or uniforms. While not required it is recommended dancers wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.

The classes will cost $20 for those who have a YMCA membership and $25 for non-facility members. Registration is required and ends on April 4th.

If you have any questions contact Laura Dillery by phone at 859-684-7282, or by email at laurad@tricountyymca.org.

To register for the classes visit operations.daxko.com/Online/5211/ProgramsV2/OfferingDetails.mvc?program_id=TMP18326&offering_id=SES263451&location_id=S1130.