The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding during May 2024.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Monday, May 27th for Memorial Day.

Tuesdays in May from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school. There will be no Activity Corner on May 28.

Wednesdays in May at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Light weight training for seniors. You must register and registration can be made by calling the library.

Fridays in May at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. You must register and registration can be made by calling the library.

Wednesday, May 1 at 1 pm – Homeschool Hangout for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get to know other homeschool families at the Dubois Branch Library for an afternoon of arts and crafts. No registration is required.

Saturday, May 4 at 11 am – Colorburst Bear Friends for ages 5 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Stuff a bear with fluff, dye it with a variety of colors, and take it home to snuggle. Registration is required.

Monday, May 6 from 12:30 to 4 pm – Open Card Playing Day for adults. Join friends or make new friends and play your favorite card game or learn a new one. No registration is required.

Wednesday, May 8 at 6 pm – Teapot Planters for ages 5 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint a teapot planter that would make a great Mother’s Day gift. Registration is required.

Monday, May 13 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – the public is welcome to attend.

Wednesday, May 15 at 6 pm – Floral Wine Bottle for ages 17 and up. Paint flowers with dotting tools on a wine bottle and add lights. Registration is required.

Thursday, May 16 at 11 am – Bear Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to read stories about bears, make their own colorburst bear, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, May 16 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

Monday, May 20 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month the club will be reading and discussing Plain Truth by Jodi Picoult. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

Tuesday, May 28 – The Summer Reading Program officially begins. Stop by the library to pick up your reading log and see all the fabulous prizes you could win.

Thursday, May 30 at 11 am – Dinosaur Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to read stories about dinosaurs, paint dino suncatchers, and play with toys. No registration is required.

The Library has also announced two events occurring on Saturday, June 1st:

From 11 am to 2 pm – Summer Reading Kickoff for all ages. Visit the library for bubbles with the Mobile MakerSpace, balloon twisting demonstrations, indoor and outdoor games, lemonade, and

popsicles. Pick up your summer reading log and see all the great prizes you could win.

At 12 pm – Balloon Twisting Class with Non and Pop Balloons for ages 5 and up. Children under 8

must be accompanied by an adult. Learn how to twist your own balloon creation. Registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday from 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM.