Terry L. Tanner, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Terry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 4, 1944, to William “Ben” and Marian “Fern” (Dearing) Tanner. He married his wife of 47 years, Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Schellenberger on July 11, 1964, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 1, 2011.

He was a 1962 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He retired from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department after 36 years of service. During that time Terry was Chief Deputy Sheriff for 12 years and served three terms (12 years) as Sheriff. He had been president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

Terry was a 30-year member of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department and retired as Captain. He was a 50-year member of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association District 18.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Fraternal Order of Police, Rotary Club of Dubois County, Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, the Jasper Jaycees, Jasper Moose, Dubois County CARES, and the Dubois County Leukemia Association.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the Governor of Indiana, and an award from the Jasper Jaycees for all his service.

He enjoyed being involved in many organizations in the community, was an avid sports fan, and loved spending time with his family and especially his crew of friends at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Surviving are two daughters, Stacey (Steve) Lehman, Jasper, IN, Emily (Kent) Brenneman, Newburgh, IN, and one son, Chris (Audrey) Tanner, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Chelsea, Caleb, and Keyla Lehman, Elizabeth and Olivia Tanner, and Bethany, Evan and Katie Brenneman, and two great-grandchildren, Tanner and Raeya Breitwieser.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are two brothers, Robert “Bob” and Jeffrey “Jeff” Tanner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry L. Tanner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Monday. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 11:30 a.m. and the IFVA District 18 will hold a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Indiana Sherriff’s Association, Dubois County Leukemia Association, or the Rotary Club of Dubois County.

