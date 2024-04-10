Dubois County Deputy Prosecutor Tiffany Houchin recently received a scholarship that allowed her to attend the International Conference on Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and the Cycle of Justice from April 1st through 3rd, 2024. This event aligned with April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The conference was a unique opportunity to connect with experts from all over the country to discuss the latest research, policies, and best practices to end gender-based violence. A lineup of renowned speakers shared insights on a wide range of topics, including the impact of trauma on survivors, innovative criminal justice responses, and the latest advances in prevention and intervention.

As part of this training, Houchin learned about the Seek Then Speak website, which is designed to provide sexual assault victims with resources and assistance in reporting any assault to police. The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office has stated they would like to bring this resource to Dubois County.

Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault can access Seek Then Speak at seekthenspeak.app.