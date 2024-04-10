Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gathered today at the Clay County Courthouse with cities, towns, and counties from across west central Indiana receiving portions of the $207 million awarded through the Community Crossings matching grant program, a component of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.

“Year after year Indiana’s local Community Crossings program enables hundreds of critically important infrastructure improvements to happen,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I cannot overstate the transformative significance of this program and the positive impacts it has throughout our cities, towns and counties across the Hoosier State known as the Crossroads of America.”

Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in January. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided nearly $1.7 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since 2016.

“Partnership with our local communities is vital to enhancing our state’s transportation network,” said Commissioner Smith. “Community Crossings is just one of many ways INDOT is working with local agencies to improve safety, mobility and connectivity in the places they call home.”

State legislators identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

Locally, Tell City has been awarded $995,349.47, Dubois County $1,005,866.01, Ferdinand $201,102.50, Huntingburg $604,988.76, Loogootee $1,455,930.75, Martin County $994,436.55, Orange County $1,500,000.00, English received $179,403.75, Gibson County received $1.5 million, Patoka $100,808.81, Shoals $235,837.50, Spencer County $1,500,000.00, Winslow received $61,265.62, Milltown received $93,827.80, Perry County was awarded $1,500,000.00, and the City of Cannelton granted $47,719.12.

A list of all 252 communities receiving matching funds in the 2024 spring call for projects is available here. The next call for projects will open in July. Learn more about the Community Crossings matching grant program on the INDOT website.