Tell City has been awarded $995,349.47 from round 1 of the INDOT 2024 Indiana Community Crossings Matching Grant for paving and sealing initiatives. With a 25% match, the total project budget reaches $1,327,132.75, marking a substantial step towards enhancing the city’s infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude, city officials extend their appreciation to Governor Holcomb and INDOT for their support in recognizing and addressing Tell City’s needs for growth and development. Mayor Cail, Admin Assistant Janice Hackbarth, Tell City Clerk-Treasurer Connie Berger, and Street Commissioner Jim Holms receive special acknowledgment for their contributions to securing the grant.

Also, Perry County was awarded $1,500,000.00, and the City of Cannelton granted $47,719.12.

Addressing community inquiries, officials note that while many streets require paving, the Community Crossings funds cannot be allocated for paving alleys, only streets. However, the city remains committed to addressing both street and alley paving needs, with plans to apply for additional Community Crossings funds in the second round of funding.