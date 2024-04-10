After earning the largest number of votes in Indiana history for any statewide office, today Attorney General Todd Rokita made it official that he will seek re-election this year.

This morning Rokita filed for re-election with the necessary paperwork and filing fee at Indiana’s Republican Party headquarters. Rokita will now appear on the Party’s nomination Convention ballot and, following a successful Convention, on the general election ballot in November.

Rokita entered 2024 with $1 million cash-on-hand for his campaign and will report more cash-on-hand in the coming days.

“We have had tremendous success in the Attorney General’s office but there is more work to do. We must continue standing up for Hoosier’s rights and liberties, defend our citizens from criminals who wish to be set free, protect consumers, and challenge President Biden and his allies who want open borders, job-killing red tape, and extreme woke ideology in our classrooms,” said Attorney General Rokita.

Rokita today outlined some of the many successes from his first term in office:

• A 100% success rate in jury trials defending Indiana’s interests

• Over $1 Billion in legal settlements for taxpayers in 3 years, a state record

• Significant appellate court wins keeping criminals behind bars

• Helping shut down a Chinese Communist party-funded Confucious Institute in Indiana

• Safeguarding women’s sports from unfair male competition

• Returning a record $81 million-plus in unclaimed property in one year

• Challenging Biden WOTUS rules which would harm farmers and agricultural industry jobs

• Recovering millions of tax dollars from welfare fraud and theft

• Creating the Parents Bill of Rights

• Defending the 2nd Amendment Rights of Hoosiers

• Suing Google for privacy concerns and receiving a $700 million settlement

Todd has already been endorsed by Indiana leaders for re-election including Congressman Jim Banks, Congresswoman Erin Houchin, Secretary of State Diego Morales, Comptroller Elise Nieshalla, and Treasurer Daniel Elliott. Rokita has also received the endorsement of hundreds of likely Republican Party Delegates who will be elected in the upcoming state Primary to sit at the Party’s Convention.

“Hoosiers expect their elected officials to stand up and be counted when it comes to defending their interests and the laws of our state. That is what I have done, and will continue to do, as Indiana’s Attorney General,” said Rokita.