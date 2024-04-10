Latest News

Kevin S. Nicholson, age 56, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at I.U. Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kevin was born on April 28, 1967, to Milton and Shirley (Pride) Nicholson.

He worked for Nancy Bayer Trucking for several years.

He was a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Kevin enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, grilling, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Marsha Nicholson, Jasper, IN, two children, Amber Nicholson, Evansville, IN, and Scottie Nicholson, Petersburg, IN, three grandchildren, Xoey Nicholson, Tyson Watson, and Abigail Nicholson, one sister, Vicki Malvitz, Jasper, IN, and one nephew, Reed McKnight, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Mark Nicholson.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

On By Joey Rehl

