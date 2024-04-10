Starting April 9th, Dubois County residents can now participate in Early Voting ahead of the upcoming primary election on May 7th. This opportunity allows voters to select nominees from local officials to the gubernatorial level. Early Voting takes place at the Courthouse Annex on the Square in Jasper, running from 8 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and extending until 6 pm on Wednesdays. Additionally, Early Voting will be available at the 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper Monday, April 29th- Friday, May 3rd from 10 am-6 pm and Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th from 8a-3p, Huntingburg Event Center in Huntingburg early voting hours will be Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th from 8 am-3 pm, and Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand on Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 4th from 8 am-3 pm.

Any questions regarding Early Voting in Dubois County can be directed to the Dubois County Clerk’s Office