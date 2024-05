Dubois County Treasurer, Craig M. Greulich, would like to remind Dubois County taxpayers that the spring installment of property taxes is due Friday, May 10, 2024.

Normal office hours are M-F 8am – 4pm.

The Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, May 7th due to election day.

They will have extended hours Friday, May 10th (Due Date) 8am-5pm.

For more information contact the Dubois County Treasurers Office