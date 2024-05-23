Rosa Lee “Rosie” Bender, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Rosie was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on February 26, 1946, to Hugo and Lucille. She married Werner Bender on June 18, 1966, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

She was a 1964 graduate of Dale High School.

Rosie was a cosmetologist and owner of La Carrousel Beauty Salon.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

She enjoyed praying, baking, putt-putting, gardening, floral arranging, cards- especially euchre, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Werner Bender, Jasper, two daughters: Jill Beck, Columbus, Heidi (Christian) Harper, Oakland City, two sons; Jeffrey Bender, Tell City, Todd (Lindsay) Bender, Hillsboro, OH, four grandchildren; Emma Beck, Ashlyn (Porter) Richards, Dylan Bender, and Tyler Bender.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Marion, two brothers: Sylvester and Richard.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosa Lee “Rosie” Bender will be held at 10:00 a.m. (CST) 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. (CST); 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (CST) at the church on Tuesday.



Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.



