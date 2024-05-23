Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an emergency road closure for U.S. 231 in Martin County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, May 28, crews will close U.S. 231 in Loogootee. This closure is for an emergency railroad crossing repair. Work is expected to take two days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this closure is State Road 58 to I-69 to U.S. 50. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

