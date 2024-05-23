Latest News

The much-anticipated opening weekend at the Loogootee Pool is set to kick off this Saturday, May 25, 2024, at noon. The pool will be open daily from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with special evening hours on Wednesdays from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Admission Prices:

  • Daily admission: $4.00 (free for children under 3)
  • Wednesday evening swim: $2.00
  • Tickets: 10 for $35.00, 20 for $65.00
  • Individual season pass: $40.00 (reduced from $70 last year!)

Pool Parties:

  • $300.00 (includes a $100.00 refundable deposit)
  • Lifeguard fee: $25 per guard

For more information contact The Loogootee City Pool by calling 812-295-1000 extension 6

