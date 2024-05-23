Detectives with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany police officer on Wednesday following an investigation that began in late April of this year.

On April 29, 2024, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey proactively contacted the Sellersburg Post and requested the Indiana State Police conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of harassment and possible misconduct involving Chad E. Armenta, a Sergeant in the New Albany Police Department.

During the subsequent investigation, Detective Mike Bennett learned that a New Albany resident made allegations that Chad Armenta arrived at her residence while off duty and in an unofficial capacity but refused to leave after being repeatedly asked to do so. The complainant also advised that Armenta arrived uninvited. The investigation, which included interviews and a review of recorded phone conversations, also revealed that Chad Armenta allegedly used his official position to interfere with an investigation after the victim placed a call reporting his actions to the New Albany Police Department.

Following his investigation, Detective Bennett provided all information to the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office for review and requested an arrest warrant for Chad Armenta. Detectives arrested Armenta on Wednesday afternoon on the following charges: