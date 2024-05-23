Councilmembers of the Jasper City Council were approached by Heart of Jasper Director, Kate Schwenk, and Board President, Ruger Kersteins, with an informational presentation about the ever-evolving plans to develop Jasper’s East 4th Street into an “Activity Trail”. This plan will serve as a connection for the Downtown Jasper Square, connecting it to the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, and the Jasper Riverwalk.

The determined site of the “Heart of Jasper Courtyard”. (Google Earth)

Headlining this presentation were conceptual plans and designs for the “Heart of Jasper Courtyard” (also called a “plaza” in this context), which would see the removal of a city-owned parking lot, located on the Southside of the current tenant, Oink, Inc. This project would remove the 10 current parking spaces, and offer instead a leisurely park-like street corner, that would provide amenities such as: artificial turf grass, outdoor seating and shaded bench swings, an outdoor gaming zone, LED TV, handicap accessible entry, and public restrooms (the last of which is a major issue for councilmembers and their constituents). Concern was raised by the Council on the loss of parking, and alternate plans to develop the entirety of East 4th Street were discussed. The idea of establishing a site for public restrooms, closer to the Jasper Square was also discussed by the council. No decisions were made on the project at last night’s meeting, as the Heart of Jasper is currently only providing information on design plans at this stage.

Owned currently by Krempp Corporation, this is set to transform into the “indiana Desk District”. (Google Earth)

The Krempp Corporation, current owners of the former Indiana Furniture building, located at 13th and Mill Streets in Jasper, was represented by Bill Kaiser, of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP, to discuss the future development of the “Indiana Desk District” – a plan that would provide workforce housing units to the area. This development would see Indianapolis-based company, Flaherty & Collins Properties, purchase the property from the Krempp Corporation, to develop, preserve, renovate, and eventually, rent out residential, and potentially commercial units, to the public. The current projected investment cost of this project would total approximately $43 million, with construction estimated to begin in June 2025. Bill Kaiser and Dani Miller, Developer of Flaherty & Collins Properties, presented their designs to the council, asking to begin the process of amending the current Zoning Map ordinance. The council approved this ordinance on the first reading.

The May 22nd, 2024, Jasper Council Meeting also included:

The introduction of Robert Young, the newly appointed General Manager of Utilities for the City of Jasper.

Jeff Theising, Jasper Street Department Commissioner, gave a department update on overall performance, budget, and experiences over the past year. Theising notes the Street Department has picked up a total of 32 stray dogs this year, noting eight of which were in the current month of May.

Whitney Lubbers, representing DC Multisport (Dubois Couty Visitors Center), as they prepare for the September 21st, 2024 event: “Heartland 1/2 Marathon, 5K Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run”, that is set to take place in the Downtown Jasper District. Lubbers asked the council to make an exception to the DORA Social District hours for the date of September 21st, so that event participants may partake in a “celebratory beverage” in the established district after completing the event. When put to a vote, the exception received five “yays” and two “nays” from the Jasper Common Council.

The council approved the process to begin selecting a committee to be tasked with the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the Regional Wellness Center project.

The second and final reading of the ordinance to establish increased fees and associated costs for rental spaces managed by the Jasper Community Arts, along with a flat-handling fee percentage for any ticket purchase made with the Jasper Community Arts. This was approved on the third reading.

The ordinance to appropriate additional money for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year to the payment for the Jasper Public Pool project was approved.

The adoption to acquire property from the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation at the agreed terms for the Regional Wellness Center site was officially passed by the council. Mayor Vonderheide made comment on private funding for the Regional Wellness Center project, and how the total has now reached $12.1 million as of May 22nd, 2024. The city is awaiting the Indiana READI Grant rollout – expected in June 2024 – to determine how they will finance and further develop the project.

The next scheduled Jasper City Council Meeting is set to be held on Wednesday, June 18th, 2024.