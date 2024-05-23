Matrix Integration LLC (Matrix), a strategic IT solutions and managed services provider located in Jasper, has announced the promotion of former president Nathan Stallings to Chief Executive Officer. He will be succeeding CEO Brenda Stallings who announced her retirement at the end of March.

The 45-year-old company Matrix Integration LLC, founded by Brenda in 1979 as The Computer Center, is now a leading consultant and technology provider for large enterprise customers and small to medium-sized customers in the Midwest, in industries ranging from education, healthcare, and finance to major manufacturing.



Nathan, who has served in leadership roles at Matrix for nearly 20 years, has plans to evolve the company, which has distinguished itself with a strong partnership approach to IT services that has always focused on customer outcomes and business growth. Nathan is focused on putting people back into IT through an exceptional client experience.



Nathan Stallings is a lifelong learner and is always looking for ways to grow the value he and Matrix Integration provide.

He is highly engaged in peer organizations like YPO, and industry organizations like Trust X Alliance and regularly participates in executive education at Harvard Business School to explore ways for Matrix to continue evolving and creating value for its employees and customers.

Nathan grew up in Jasper and attended Jasper High School. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Mathematical Economics and spent 4 years in application development and consulting at Kimball International.

Nathan joined Matrix in 2004 as a Government Account Manager and worked in various roles across the company, from Regional Sales Manager to VP of Sales and then President in 2016.

Nathan lives on a small farm in Noblesville with his wife Meghan and four boys Parker, Tyler, Finn, and Beckham, along with a dog, cat, bearded dragon, turtle, ducks, goats, and chickens. He loves snowboarding, playing guitar, and singing as well as playing tennis and working around the farm.