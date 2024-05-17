The University of Southern Indiana Foundation has received a $2.55 million gift from the Lois M. Collier Charitable Trust. This leadership gift will establish the Lois M. and Reginald B. Collier Family Presidential Scholarship Endowment to provide scholarships in perpetuity for Presidential Scholars at USI, beginning immediately.

In 1974, the Colliers founded Research Systems Corporation in Evansville, Indiana, where Reginald served as Chairman. Their advertising research organization was known worldwide as The ARS Group. Lois was a graduate of Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Reginald graduated from Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Lois and Reginald Collier valued higher education and understood the transformation it brings to one’s life,” says Dr. Ronald Rochon, USI President. “The Collier family’s investment in our University will impact students now and for generations to come. We are thankful for their generosity, but more than anything, we are thankful for their confidence in a USI education.”

The Lois M. Collier Charitable Trust has also supported the New York City Trickle Up Program, The Salvation Army, Bryn Mawr College, Harvard Business School and City Harvest.

“The University of Southern Indiana Foundation is deeply grateful to the co-trustees of the Lois M. Collier Charitable Trust, Robert W. Swan and Daniel Hanley,” noted David A. Bower, President of the USI Foundation.

USI Presidential Scholarships are competitive awards for Indiana residents, providing recipients with awards covering full tuition and housing costs during Fall and Spring Semesters, along with yearly stipends for books and meals. Ten Presidential Scholars are chosen at the beginning of each Fall Semester.