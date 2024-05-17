Latest News

Loogootee Public Library is launching an Adult Summer Reading Program, proving that fun isn’t just for kids. Adults aged 19 and up are invited to join the excitement by signing up on the library’s Facebook page.

Once registered, participants gain access to a world of fun library programs and the chance to win prizes just by reading books they love. Starting May 30th, they could grab a reading log and start tracking their progress. Every book read earned points, bringing them closer to cool rewards.

