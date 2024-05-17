More Hoosiers in Senate District 47 are gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to laws supported by State Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) and Indiana Senate Republicans.

Following legislation passed by the General Assembly, Senate District 47 has seen a total investment of nearly $16.4 million in rural broadband infrastructure, and nearly $560 million invested in rural broadband around the state of Indiana.

“Rural broadband access is vital to our state’s economy as it empowers small businesses and gives Hoosiers more access to education,” Byrne said. “It is great to see such a large investment in District 47 and the state, and I am sure it will make a major difference.”

The Next Level Connections program, which aims to improve access to high-quality and reliable broadband throughout rural and underserved areas, provided nearly $7.8 million benefitting Floyd and surrounding counties in the first round, nearly $1.9 million benefitting Washington and surrounding counties in the second round, and more than $6.6 million benefitting Floyd, Washington, Harrison and surrounding counties in the third round.

“Building broadband infrastructure can be cost prohibitive in rural areas, considering how far apart people are spread out,” Byrne said. “With that barrier out of the way, the market can do the work to help make sure all Hoosiers have access to high-speed internet.”

The Indiana Connectivity Program, which seeks to connect residents and businesses without broadband internet access to service providers, has provided a total investment of $46,656 benefitting Floyd County and at least $9,600 benefitting Washington County.

“With the steps we’ve taken to make sure broadband is accessible to all Hoosiers, rural Indiana is better equipped to compete economically for years to come,” Byrne said.

Senate Enrolled Act 460 (2019), Senate Enrolled Act 352 (2021), Senate Enrolled Act 377 (2021), House Enrolled Act 1449 (2021) and House Enrolled Act 1277 (2024) were all supported by Senate Republicans.