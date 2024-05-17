Latest News

St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 will hold Memorial Services on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The day will begin with coffee and donuts at 6:15 a.m. at the St. Meinrad Post Home, followed by departure at 6:40 a.m.

Cemetery Service Schedule (CDT):

  • St. Martin of Tours, Siberia: 7:00 a.m.
  • Doolittle Mills: 7:30 a.m.
  • Holy Cross, St. Croix: 8:00 a.m.
  • St. Boniface, Fulda: 9:00 a.m.
  • St. John’s Lutheran, Evanston: 9:20 a.m.
  • St. John’s Chrysostom, New Boston: 9:40 a.m.
  • Trinity United Church of Christ, Kratzburg: 10:00 a.m.
  • St. Meinrad, St. Meinrad: 10:30 a.m.

All times are in Central Daylight Time. Join us in honoring and remembering those who served

