On Saturday, June 1, Sister Michelle Sinkhorn of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana, will celebrate her Silver Jubilee of Monastic Profession at Monastery Immaculate Conception. Sister Michelle will mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of her Monastic Profession with a Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving at 1:00 pm (EDT) at the monastery church in Ferdinand, followed by a reception. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed online at jubilee.thedome.org.

Originally from Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Sister Michelle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She has served as a Toddler Caregiver at Child Life Center in Evansville, the Administrator of Saint Bernard Preschool and Daycare, and the Vocation Director of Monastery Immaculate Conception for seven years. Currently, Sister Michelle ministers in four areas: as an IT assistant to the monastery’s IT director, a technician for Benedictine Tech Ministries, an Immigration Consultant at the monastery’s immigration office, and the director and technology administrator of an international Benedictine education program called Wisdom Connections, Timeless Traditions – Technological Times. She was drawn to this community by the sense of fellowship and communal prayer life shared by the sisters, a connection that continues to inspire her.

Those wishing to celebrate Sister Michelle by making a gift to the Sisters of St. Benedict in her honor can do so at thedome.org/donate. The donation form includes an option to note that the gift is in honor of Sister Michelle.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand form one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States, with over 100 members. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service. Committed to being a presence of peace, they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, and librarians, among other roles.