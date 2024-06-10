Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 17th, crews will begin lane closures on I-69 in Vanderburgh County just south of the Lloyd Expressway. The lane closures will occur in both north and southbound driving lanes of I-69 between State Road 66 and State Road 662. These lane closures will allow for a drainage structure replacement.

Work is expected to last through the first week of July, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

By Celia Neukam

