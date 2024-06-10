The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 17th, crews will begin lane closures on I-69 in Vanderburgh County just south of the Lloyd Expressway. The lane closures will occur in both north and southbound driving lanes of I-69 between State Road 66 and State Road 662. These lane closures will allow for a drainage structure replacement.

Work is expected to last through the first week of July, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.