The Radiology staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center recently held a ribbon cutting on June 7th to celebrate the opening of their new MRI suite, complete with a new, upgraded Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system.

The new system features the most current software for shorter scan times and improved image quality. The MRI machine has a larger opening to accommodate a wider range of patient sizes and to offer a more comfortable patient experience. The new MRI will also allow for breast imaging to be performed within the Radiology department at Memorial Hospital.

The new suite features a state-of-the-art, in-bore viewing, and audio system, which allows patients to watch videos or listen to their favorite music during their exam. This customizable, patient-centered addition has been proven to reduce exam-related anxiety and improve image quality due to reduced patient motion.

New enhanced lighting creates a more welcoming ambiance in the room, and the adjacent dressing rooms improve patient privacy.

Memorial Hospital’s Radiology department offers outpatient MRI appointments Monday through Thursday from 6:30 AM to 10 PM, and Fridays from 6:30 AM to 5 PM. To schedule an appointment, call the Centralized Scheduling department at 812-996-0550.

