The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has officially relocated to a new office as of June 10, 2024. The agency’s operations are now based at the Dubois County Security Center, situated at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546.

The EMA’s new office hours are from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. This move aims to enhance the agency’s ability to serve the community more effectively. The new location offers improved facilities and accessibility, ensuring that the Dubois County EMA can continue to provide vital emergency management services to residents and businesses.

For any inquiries or assistance, community members are encouraged to visit the new office during operating hours.