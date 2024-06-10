Latest News

Amy Kippenbrock Forms Exploratory Committee for Indiana State Senate District 48 Dubois County EMA Relocates to New Headquarters Memorial Hospital Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New MRI Suite Opening I-69 Lane Closures in Evansville Set for Next Monday Green Drinks Dubois County June Meeting Details Announced

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has officially relocated to a new office as of June 10, 2024. The agency’s operations are now based at the Dubois County Security Center, situated at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546.

The EMA’s new office hours are from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. This move aims to enhance the agency’s ability to serve the community more effectively. The new location offers improved facilities and accessibility, ensuring that the Dubois County EMA can continue to provide vital emergency management services to residents and businesses.

For any inquiries or assistance, community members are encouraged to visit the new office during operating hours.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post