Green Drinks Dubois County has announced their next meet-up will be on Tuesday, June 18th at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand, from 6-8 pm Eastern, 5-7 pm Central.

Green Drinks Dubois County is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests.

This month they will have Dubois County Solid Waste Management District Director Carla Striegel-Winner to discuss what is recyclable in the county and what is not. Carla will chat informally about the role of the SWMD in Dubois County, what types of items are taken, and where those items go on their route to recycling or disposal. She will also explain some of the lesser-known responsibilities and services of the district.