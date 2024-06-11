The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host public information meetings to provide updates and gather feedback regarding Charging the Crossroads, INDOT’s plan to expand Indiana’s statewide electric vehicle charging network.

Charging the Crossroads is federally funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. Watch a brief video overview of the Charging the Crossroads program here. Attendees will hear updates on program implementation and provide feedback on potential charging station locations as well as recommended equity and inclusion metrics.

INDOT’s updated draft plan will be posted online for review by June 18, 2024. A virtual public meeting will be made available at ChargingtheCrossroads.com in the coming weeks.

Public information meetings will be held around the state in June and July as part of INDOT’s ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders with the Charging the Crossroads program. A presentation will begin 30 minutes after doors open.

Tuesday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw Student Lounge

2545 Silveus Crossing

Warsaw, IN 46582

Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Global Village Welcome Center Event Hall

4233 Lafayette Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46254

Thursday, July 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Hingst Hall

1815 E Morgan St.

Kokomo, IN 46901



Tuesday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Vincennes University Green Activities Center

120 W. Harrison St.

Vincennes, IN 47591

In March, INDOT announced the first round of 39 awards through Charging the Crossroads after receiving more than 100 applications in response to last year’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). INDOT anticipates a second NOFO to be released later this year focused on addressing remaining gaps in the state’s EV charging network.

More information about the program is available at ChargingtheCrossroads.com.

