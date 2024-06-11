The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecasted an Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday.

The Air Quality Action Day forecasted for Wednesday, June 12th, is due to predicted higher temperatures, light and variable winds, sunny skies, and low humidity, which when combined may lead to increased levels of ozone that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The areas in southwest Indiana forecasting higher ozone levels include Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area.

Southeast Indiana is also included in the forecast with Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, and all other cities within the area possibly being affected.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 PM, or 24 hours, on the specified date.

To learn more about ozone and actions to take on Air Quality Action Days, view current and forecasted conditions, or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM also wants to remind Hoosiers that some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on Air Quality Action Days. For more information, visit in.gov/idem/openburning/.