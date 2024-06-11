Kent R. Thrun, age 49, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away at home at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Kent was born in Waubay, South Dakota, on November 19, 1974, to Anita Thrun.

He graduated from high school in South Dakota, and then earned his Bachelor’s Degree.

He was a United States Navy Veteran who served during 9/11.

He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #1114 in Evansville, Indiana.

Kent enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Mackenzie and loved teaching.

Surviving is one daughter, Mackenzie Thrun, Celestine, IN, his mother, Anita Thrun, Waubay, SD, and his partner, Marissa Amit, Evansville, IN.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Kent R. Thrun will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military rites at the funeral home following the service.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Sunday.

Burial will be at a later date in the VA cemetery in South Dakota.

