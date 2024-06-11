Latest News

Get ready for a delightful evening of creativity and competition at the Dubois County 4-H Fair! We are excited to announce the inaugural Frosting Faux Pas Cake Decorating Contest, set to take place on Monday, July 15th, at 6:30 PM in the Clover Pavilion at the Dubois County Fairgrounds.

This fun-filled event will challenge participants to recreate a professionally decorated cake, showcasing their skills alongside 4-H members and celebrity challengers. Adding to the excitement, special lighting challenges will offer opportunities to win assistance from professional decorators, ensuring a night full of surprises and artistic flair.

Join us for an evening that promises laughter, friendly rivalry, and the lively spirit of the Dubois County 4-H community. Whether you’re a seasoned decorator or a novice, this contest is a perfect opportunity to display your creativity and enjoy a vibrant community event.

If you’re interested in participating, grab a partner and secure your spot by contacting them at 812-482-1792 or sanch406@purdue.edu.

