The Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge will host a special Least Terns event at the Cane Ridge Management Area on June 15 from 8-10:00 am CST. Least Terns, an Indiana endangered species, come to the Cane Ridge area every summer to nest. Come learn about the Least Tern and what the Refuge is doing to ensure the species survival. Experienced birdwatchers will assist with the identification of the Least Tern and other birds and waterfowl in the area. Viewing will be from an outdoor observation platform and binoculars are recommended but not required.

Cane Ridge is located in Gibson County just south of Gibson Lake on County Road 1075W. From State HWY 64 heading west from Princeton, IN, turn south onto State HWY 65. Travel 1.3 miles and turn right on CR 125 S. Drive 2.25 miles on CR 125 S to CR 850 W. Turn left on CR 850 W, then turn right on CR 150 S and follow to the Observation Deck at Cane Ridge.