In today’s world, most things can be scheduled online – grocery pickup, hair appointments, and now, a visit to a primary care provider. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce that new patients can now schedule a visit with participating primary care providers through Memorial Hospital’s website.

Previously only current patients of a provider could schedule an appointment online. Now, new patients who have not previously seen a particular provider are also able to schedule an appointment online.

To schedule a visit online, go to www.mhhcc.org and select “Schedule Now”. If you wish to speak to someone for help with finding a new provider, please call Memorial Hospital at (812) 996-CARE (2273). 

