On June 16, 2024, TCPD was notified of suspicious activity at a local store. Tell City PD Officer Andrew Hauser, responded to the call and learned that the subjects involved had departed before his arrival. Officer Hauser reviewed the store’s camera surveillance system and concluded that the subjects made purchases of items that are commonly used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine. The investigation further led Officer Hauser to associate the vehicle used by subjects at the store to a residence located at 14512 Old State Road 37. Officer Hauser developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers located multiple items of contraband and firearms, and items suspected to be directly associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Arrested at the residence were Paul James, age 53, and Amanda Brown, age 40. As two Perry County Sheriff deputies were taking Mr. James into custody, Mr. James physically resisted.

Mr. James and Ms. Brown were lodged in the Perry County Detention Center under the following charges:

•Manufacture of Methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm

•Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm

•Possession of Paraphernalia

•Possession of Drug Precursors with Intent to Manufacture and while in Possession of a Firearm

•Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe

In addition, Mr. James was charged with battery on law enforcement.

The Tell City Police Department was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and United States Forest Service (Law Enforcement) Agent.

*Mr. James and Ms. Brown are entitled to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court*