The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club (PVARC) is set to participate in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event from 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22 to 2:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2024. This annual nationwide exercise tests amateur radio operators and their equipment, simulating conditions that might occur during a disaster.

Amateur radio is a critical communication tool in large-scale disasters, often the only viable means of communication when other systems fail. During Field Day, operators across the U.S. and Canada establish temporary stations using emergency power sources like generators, batteries, or solar power. Their goal is to contact as many other stations as possible across North America and beyond.

There are over 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S. and around 3 million globally. More information on Field Day and participating sites can be found at www.arrl.org/field-day-locator.

The PVARC will operate from 18th Street Park upper shelter house in Ferdinand, IN, from 2:00 PM Saturday to noon Sunday. The public is invited to observe the operations and see how amateur radio stations communicate worldwide.

For more information about the Field Day event or becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator, contact the PVARC at mvogler1@frontier.com. The club aims to foster, educate, and promote amateur radio in the Patoka River Valley. Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday at the Jasper Public Library, 100 East 3rd Street, Jasper, IN, in the Hickory room at 6:00 PM Eastern time. The public is welcome to attend.