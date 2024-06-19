Don’t wait! Register for the Heartland Half Marathon by Monday, July 1, to avoid price increases. The Registration Fees are as follows:

· Half Marathon: $60 now until June 30. The fee will increase to $70 starting July 1 and then again to $80 on August 26 until race day.

· 5K: $25 now until June 30. The fee will increase to $30 July 1 until race day.

· Team Challenge: $30 per person/$120 per team until June 30. July 1, the fee increases to $35 per person/ $140 per team until race day.

· Kids Fun Run: $10 until Race Day. *does not include t-shirt. T-Shirts can be ordered until Aug. 26th for and additional $10.



The Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge are scheduled for Saturday, September 21 with the Kids Fun Run taking place Friday, September 20, all events beginning and ending around the downtown Courthouse square in Jasper. The kids event will begin with registration & packet pick-up from 5:15-5:45pm ET with the run beginning at 6pm ET. Saturday, September 21, the half marathon & team challenge race will begin at 7:30am ET with the 5K beginning at 8:30am ET.



The 12-week training group begins July 3. The training group is made possible by Downtown Running. Training schedules are available for all paces, whether they are running or walking the half marathon, 5K, or team challenge. Mileage can be adjusted based on what individuals want to train for. The training group meets on Sundays at 7:00 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Downtown Running, located at 605 Main Street in Jasper.



The Heartland Half Marathon is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of community, health, and the spirit of Dubois County. With its stunning new route, this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

The Heartland event is grounded with community support as 10% of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge goes into the DC Multisport Endowment for succession planning of the organization and future charitable donations. The rest of the proceeds from Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, and Team Challenge are split evenly and given to the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center and Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana.

