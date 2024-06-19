Debbra Kathleen Taylor, 66, of Otwell, IN, died on June 17, 2024, at her home.

She was born December 24, 1957, to Raymond Loyd and Ruth (Shuh) French. Debbie was a member of Redemption Christian Church where she was baptized on Easter Sunday, 2024. A woman of many talents, she enjoyed woodworking, working outside in her flower and vegetable gardens, crocheting, cooking and baking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Raymond French.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Jill) Krueger of Brighton, MI, Loriann (Scott) Kemp of Howell, MI, Patience (Lenny) Morin of Davisburg, MI; her mother, Ruth Varney of Webberville, MI; three sisters, Vicki (Roger) Wirthwein of Huntingburg, Mary (Wayne) Miller of Webberville, MI, Pamela (Dan) Marcum of Pickney, MI; nine grandchildren, Corbin, Nicholas, Abby, Hudson, Nolan, Evelyn, Ireland, Ethan and Alora.

Funeral services for Debbie Taylor will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, June 24, 2024 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor L.G. Lance will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Nass and Son on Sunday, June 23rd from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. E.D.T. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com