Beverly “Bev” S. Alles, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Bev was born in Huntingburg Indiana, on September 2, 1947, to Jerome “Chick” and Annie (Hoffman) Alles.

She was a 1965 graduate of Jasper High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Evansville.

She worked at the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools as a nurse for 21 years. She was a Health Occupations Instructor at Jasper High School for 17 years and served as a part-time assistant to the Health Occupations Program for six years.

She was a member and served as a volunteer for St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Charles Health Campus. She was a member of the Dubois County Retired Teachers and a 76-year member of the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary (grandmother signed her up as an infant), Psi Lota Xi Sorority, 6th generation Democrat and active member of the party, 4 -time delegate to the state convention. She served as Dubois County Coordinator for Senator Birch Bayh from 1974 until 1980.

Bev enjoyed Democrat politics, her sorority, hosting family during the holidays, and spending time with friends.

She is survived by five brothers: Joe (Sissi) Alles, Bob (Brenda) Alles, Bill (Paula) Alles, Tom (Ellen) Alles, and Jerry (Nancy) Alles all of Jasper, one sister, Eve (Eric) Ambler, Carmel, five nephews and five nieces: Melanie, Stephanie, Michael, Kristin, Steven, Austin, Matthews Alles, Natalie Merkley and Mallory Thimling.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly “Bev” S. Alles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Reds Baseball (844 19th Street Jasper, Indiana 47546) or a favorite charity.

