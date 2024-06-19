The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are holding a seminar overviewing the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), put into effect in January 2024.

This Seminar is set to be held on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.

The event will have Elizabeth Lampert, Managing Associate for Dentons in Lexington, KY, and Alexandra Gortchilova, of the Dentons Indianapolis Council, present a high-level overview of the CTA including current updates, go in-depth on CTA exceptions and examples, and give advice on best practices and next steps.

The cost of attending the seminar is $20 and seating is limited. To register, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce by calling 812-482-6866, or emailing chamber@jasperin.org.