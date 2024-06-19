Eugene O. Kalb, age 87, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 3:03 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Gene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 28, 1936, to Hilbert and Aleda (Miller) Kalb. He married Linda Lou Buchta on June 21, 1956.

He was a graduate of Dubois High School.

Gene owned his own tire business until his retirement and then worked at the Dubois County Recycling Center at Dubois for 20 years.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, where he served on the church council many times.

Gene enjoyed fishing, going to the casinos, watching old Westerns, lottery scratch offs, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Linda Kalb, Dubois, IN, one son, David (Brenda) Kalb, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Kalb, and Stephanie (Jesse) Noblitt, five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Vance, and Declan Kalb and Axel and Owen Noblitt, brother-in-law, Bob Goldman, of Florida, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Juanita Kalb, and one brother, Leroy (Norma) Kalb.

A funeral service for Eugene O. Kalb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marcia Kuntz, her sister-in-law, Carol Lampert, Patty Braun, St. Croix Hospice, St. Charles Nursing Home, Dr. Munning’s staff, and the all the family and friends for their overwhelming support during this time.

