On Monday evening, June 17th, Sergeant Michael Allen was working in rural Dubois County near Celestine. Sergeant Allen observed a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway.

Sergeant Allen stopped and spoke to the driver, Arthur Klem. Klem showed visible signs of impairment.

Klem was transported to IU Health Hospital for a Chemical Test.

Klem was then transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Arrested and Charges

• Arthur A. Klem, 64, French Lick, IN

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor