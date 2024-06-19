Mary Helen Beckman, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Momence, IL, and Siberia, IN, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CST) on Friday, June 21st at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, June 22nd in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia, IN. Burial will follow in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery, Siberia, IN immediately after the Mass.

Mary Helen was born on June 28, 1935, in Greenwood, WI, the daughter of Fred and Margaret (McKenna) Halle. She married Jerome Beckman on June 14, 1952. He passed away on February 11, 2009. Mary Helen worked as a cook until her retirement. She was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia, IN, and volunteered at the Sisters of Saint Benedict, Ferdinand Monastery, and the Food Pantry at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia, IN.

She is survived by her children: Angie Andrews (Stan) of Summerset, KY; Tim Beckman (Chris) of Momence, IL; Donna Ruley (Vern) of Troutville, VA; Julie Henderson of Shelbyville, IL; Karen Buckler of Jasper, IN; Patti Clark (Todd) of Momence, IL; and Bart Beckman (Angela) of English, IN. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Steve Oien of Spokane Valley, WA; 25 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; her son, Hugo Beckman; her daughter, Chris McKenna; her son-in-law, Gary Henderson; six brothers, Marten, Arthur, Charlie, Paul, Herman, and Richard Halle; and her sister, Alvina Carlson.